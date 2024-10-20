The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Green Dot during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Green Dot by 89.2% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Torno Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 39.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Stock Performance

Shares of GDOT opened at $11.73 on Friday. Green Dot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average is $10.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.15 million, a PE ratio of -24.96 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Green Dot had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $407.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Green Dot’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp bought 162,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,925,824.41. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,157,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,091,483.55. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Green Dot news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 36,671 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $458,020.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,995,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,882,820.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp purchased 162,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.87 per share, with a total value of $1,925,824.41. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,157,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,091,483.55. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GDOT shares. Barclays increased their target price on Green Dot from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

