The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,568 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 8.9% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 11,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 54,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Stock Down 1.8 %

HAFC stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. Hanmi Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $21.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Hanmi Financial Announces Dividend

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $106.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $59.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAFC has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Hanmi Financial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Hanmi Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Hanmi Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Hanmi Financial Profile



Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

