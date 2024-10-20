The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $167,000 Stock Holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 7.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 96,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,852 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its position in Community Health Systems by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 72,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 10,174 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Community Health Systems from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.70 to $5.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Community Health Systems from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.73.

Shares of Community Health Systems stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average of $4.29. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.55.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Community Health Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

