The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $172,000 Stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Free Report) by 52.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $340,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,976,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,753,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,622,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Biocapital Advisors L. Paradigm sold 2,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $35,784,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 783,118 shares in the company, valued at $11,676,289.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 4,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $63,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 752,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,719,540.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Biocapital Advisors L. Paradigm sold 2,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $35,784,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 783,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,676,289.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLMA opened at $12.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.08 and its 200 day moving average is $11.80. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $711.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.02.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

OLMA has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

