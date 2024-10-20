The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $177,000 Position in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Arbutus Biopharma were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABUS. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $5,195,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 493,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 86,104 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 19.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 349,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 57,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 12.7% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 436,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 49,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABUS shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ABUS opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.18 million, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.91. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $4.72.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 766.20% and a negative return on equity of 66.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

