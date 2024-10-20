The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $178,000 Stock Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Free Report) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 7.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 36,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 18,919.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 50,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 49,948 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 27,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BYND. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beyond Meat has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.36.

Beyond Meat Price Performance

Beyond Meat stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $414.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.67. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $12.12.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $93.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.83) EPS. Beyond Meat’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

(Free Report)

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.