The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $179,000 Stock Holdings in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Altimmune were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Altimmune by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 19,172 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altimmune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Altimmune in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Altimmune by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 19,661 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Altimmune

In other news, Director David Drutz sold 16,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $110,475.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,510.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALT shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Altimmune to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

Altimmune Stock Up 1.3 %

ALT stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.96. The firm has a market cap of $487.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.08. Altimmune, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $14.84.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). Altimmune had a negative net margin of 24,778.97% and a negative return on equity of 53.09%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Altimmune, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

