The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Position in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Nano-X Imaging were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nano-X Imaging by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 14.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 3.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. 21.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NNOX opened at $6.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.75. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $14.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.00.

Nano-X Imaging ( NASDAQ:NNOX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter. Nano-X Imaging had a negative net margin of 567.41% and a negative return on equity of 30.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

