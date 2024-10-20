The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Invests $134,000 in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MediaAlpha by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 13,670 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 1,767.2% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 263,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 249,475 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha during the first quarter valued at $463,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MediaAlpha in the first quarter valued at about $22,181,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in MediaAlpha in the first quarter valued at about $364,000. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE MAX opened at $19.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.62 and a beta of 1.22. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $25.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $178.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.40 million. MediaAlpha’s revenue was up 110.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MediaAlpha in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MediaAlpha has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

(Free Report)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Stories

