The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Invests $159,000 in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 71,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 22.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 26.4% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 32,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10,225 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 11,658 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

ESPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $386.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $2.16. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $3.40.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

