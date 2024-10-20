The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 4,061 Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Consolidated Communications by 2,427.1% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 379,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 364,061 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 54.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,689,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,299,000 after buying an additional 596,244 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,247,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $4.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.46. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $4.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Consolidated Communications ( NASDAQ:CNSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $268.71 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 25.00% and a negative net margin of 17.74%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CNSL

Consolidated Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.