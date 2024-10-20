The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 5,049 Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Free Report) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Terns Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Terns Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Jill M. Quigley sold 6,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $47,178.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,221.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Terns Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jill M. Quigley sold 6,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $47,178.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,221.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hongbo Lu acquired 476,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 476,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,999,995. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,378 shares of company stock worth $329,528. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of TERN opened at $7.41 on Friday. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of -0.36.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.04. On average, research analysts forecast that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TERN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terns Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.