The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 6,209 Shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,209 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Altus Power were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Investment Management boosted its stake in Altus Power by 48.2% during the first quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 58,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 18,879 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 305,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 8,295 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in Altus Power by 17.0% in the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 35,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Altus Power by 38.4% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 428,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 118,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Altus Power by 15.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 259,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 34,244 shares in the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMPS stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.40 and a beta of 0.96. Altus Power, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $7.28.

Altus Power ( NYSE:AMPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. Altus Power had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $52.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.61 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMPS shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Altus Power from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Altus Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. B. Riley raised shares of Altus Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Altus Power from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

