The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases Shares of 21,196 ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Get ARS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,886,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,500,000 after acquiring an additional 779,969 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $2,790,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 861.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 111,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 99,986 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 128,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 13,545 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 69,394 shares during the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Leerink Partners increased their price target on ARS Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James raised shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ARS Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Insider Activity at ARS Pharmaceuticals

In other news, COO Brian Dorsey sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,360. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, insider Eric Karas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,693 shares in the company, valued at $79,702. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Dorsey sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,360. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,055,895 shares of company stock worth $14,619,032. Corporate insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ SPRY opened at $15.99 on Friday. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $16.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.81.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.