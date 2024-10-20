The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Holdings in Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Montauk Renewables were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Montauk Renewables alerts:

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MNTK. CWM LLC raised its position in Montauk Renewables by 1,425.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 8.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 33.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 10,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Montauk Renewables in the second quarter worth $217,000. 16.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Montauk Renewables in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Montauk Renewables Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of MNTK stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.83 million, a PE ratio of 37.20 and a beta of -0.20. Montauk Renewables, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $10.95.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). Montauk Renewables had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $43.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Montauk Renewables Profile

(Free Report)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that captures methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Montauk Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montauk Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.