The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Holdings in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Stoke Therapeutics were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $123,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 86.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,636 shares during the period.

Stoke Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ STOK opened at $13.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.70. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $17.58. The company has a market cap of $677.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 683.35% and a negative return on equity of 57.89%. Research analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stoke Therapeutics

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, major shareholder Skorpios Trust sold 1,937,500 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $27,221,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,906,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,131,843.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Stoke Therapeutics Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

