The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stake in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) by 25.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,454 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in MaxCyte were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get MaxCyte alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MXCT. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of MaxCyte during the first quarter valued at about $6,704,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 2,182.6% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,296,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,602 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of MaxCyte in the second quarter worth approximately $1,959,000. River Global Investors LLP increased its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 24.4% in the first quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 1,888,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after buying an additional 369,996 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in MaxCyte by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,010,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 121,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

MaxCyte Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MXCT opened at $3.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $395.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.39. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $5.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.21.

Insider Transactions at MaxCyte

MaxCyte ( NASDAQ:MXCT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 million. MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 77.97% and a negative return on equity of 15.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stanley C. Erck sold 29,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $118,174.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 269,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,398.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stanley C. Erck sold 21,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $80,161.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 269,118 shares in the company, valued at $998,427.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley C. Erck sold 29,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $118,174.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 269,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,398.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,850 shares of company stock valued at $307,148 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MaxCyte

(Free Report)

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.