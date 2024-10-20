The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 20,125 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) by 33.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,125 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $263,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $367.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.98. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $8.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.14. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.09% and a negative net margin of 1,426.67%. The company had revenue of $6.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.90.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

