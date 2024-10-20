The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stake in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 26,446 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in OPKO Health by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,978 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 125.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in OPKO Health by 14.0% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 90,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 11,020 shares during the last quarter. 64.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other OPKO Health news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $1,724,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,646,972 shares in the company, valued at $91,294,064.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 586,444 shares of company stock worth $19,494,627. Company insiders own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPK opened at $1.47 on Friday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.70 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 17.67% and a negative net margin of 33.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OPK shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com upgraded OPKO Health to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Friday, September 20th.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

