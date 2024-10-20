Toast (NYSE:TOST) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $30.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Toast traded as high as $30.49 and last traded at $30.32, with a volume of 1206291 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.54.

Get Toast alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TOST. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Toast from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Toast from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Toast from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on Toast

Insider Buying and Selling at Toast

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

In related news, President Stephen Fredette sold 1,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $27,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 2,849,709 shares in the company, valued at $68,393,016. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 9,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $220,152.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,152. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 1,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $27,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,849,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,393,016. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,006,021 shares of company stock worth $26,808,638 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Toast by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,677,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,248 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Toast by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 43,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Toast during the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Toast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Toast by 171.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 112,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 70,972 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of -60.64 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.16.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Toast had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Toast

(Get Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.