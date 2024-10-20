Truist Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 8,073 Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 18,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 4.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 41,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardant Health stock opened at $21.38 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $37.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.60 and a 200 day moving average of $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.10). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 418.21% and a negative net margin of 76.23%. The business had revenue of $177.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Guardant Health from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Guardant Health from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.31.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

