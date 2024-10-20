Truist Financial Corp Buys New Shares in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 31.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the first quarter worth $211,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 13,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIZD opened at $16.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.59. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.58. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $17.43.

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

