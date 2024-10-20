Truist Financial Corp Has $173,000 Stock Position in Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Free Report) by 93.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,076,160 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 5.86% of Nutex Health worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Insider Transactions at Nutex Health
In other Nutex Health news, CFO Jon Christian Bates acquired 1,350 shares of Nutex Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.46 per share, for a total transaction of $28,971.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,864.42. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 38.52% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NUTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Nutex Health from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Nutex Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.
Nutex Health Price Performance
NUTX stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.73. The stock has a market cap of $110.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Nutex Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $45.00.
Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $76.08 million during the quarter. Nutex Health had a negative return on equity of 43.79% and a negative net margin of 13.73%.
Nutex Health Profile
Nutex Health Inc operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management.
