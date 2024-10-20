Truist Financial Corp Has $209,000 Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 87.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 102,473 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AM. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 204.9% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 22,930 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 121,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 76,064 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 373.9% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 255,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after buying an additional 201,513 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 23.0% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 457,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after buying an additional 85,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Midstream

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 23,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $343,127.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,901,791.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on AM shares. StockNews.com lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

Antero Midstream stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average is $14.57. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $15.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 2.34.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $269.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.66 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.50%.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

