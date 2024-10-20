Truist Financial Corp Increases Position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVSD. Clarity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 65,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Highland Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 26,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Trademark Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC now owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period.

Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVSD opened at $59.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.02 and its 200 day moving average is $57.42. The company has a market cap of $146.30 million, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.86. Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $46.19 and a 1 year high of $61.17.

About Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF

The Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (AVSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside of the US. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSD was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.