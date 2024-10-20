Truist Financial Corp Invests $221,000 in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2024

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWKFree Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CWK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,788,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,076 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 31.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,395,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,108,000 after buying an additional 2,469,831 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 23.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,173,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,212 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,208,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,571,000 after acquiring an additional 697,890 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,400,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,032,000 after acquiring an additional 695,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $13.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 335.25 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average of $11.63. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $13.99.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWKGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CWK. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CWK

Cushman & Wakefield Profile

(Free Report)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWKFree Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK)

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.