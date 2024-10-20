Truist Financial Corp Invests $221,000 in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CWK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,788,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,076 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 31.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,395,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,108,000 after buying an additional 2,469,831 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 23.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,173,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,212 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,208,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,571,000 after acquiring an additional 697,890 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,400,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,032,000 after acquiring an additional 695,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $13.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 335.25 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average of $11.63. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $13.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CWK. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.

Cushman & Wakefield Profile

(Free Report)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

