Truist Financial Corp Invests $228,000 in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.05% of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 11.6% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,041,000 after purchasing an additional 36,532 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 10,305 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 999,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,847,000 after purchasing an additional 70,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 12,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Price Performance

Shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs stock opened at $44.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $444.80 million, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.86.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

