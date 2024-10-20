Truist Financial Corp Invests $236,000 in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,919 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 30,900 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 27.3% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 386,232 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $31,281,000 after purchasing an additional 82,896 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 59.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 418,349 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $33,882,000 after purchasing an additional 155,942 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 15.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 791,823 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $64,130,000 after purchasing an additional 105,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 53.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 121,947 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $9,876,000 after buying an additional 42,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SIMO stock opened at $55.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.03 and its 200 day moving average is $70.75. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $51.85 and a twelve month high of $85.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $210.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SIMO shares. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.11.

Silicon Motion Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

