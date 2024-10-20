Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Savers Value Village were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Savers Value Village by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Savers Value Village from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Savers Value Village from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Savers Value Village from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Savers Value Village from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Savers Value Village from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

Savers Value Village Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Savers Value Village stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $21.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.20.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Savers Value Village had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $396.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Savers Value Village

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

