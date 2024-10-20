Truist Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 4,750 Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 2.7% in the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 352,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,420,000 after acquiring an additional 117,722 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 1,029.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 129,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 118,209 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 75,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 360.1% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 54,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 42,632 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $45.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.87 million, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.64.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

