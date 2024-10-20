Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 41.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,887 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMP. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Compass Minerals International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

CMP opened at $13.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $559.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.11. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $27.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The basic materials company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $202.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.86 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

