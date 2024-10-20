Truist Financial Corp Sells 10,489 Shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,489 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Clover Health Investments were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 18.1% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,525,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 692,878 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $932,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 729,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 32,288 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 19.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLOV opened at $4.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1.83. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 2.13.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $356.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.70 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 36.55% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

