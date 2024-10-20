Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,472 Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 50.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 762,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,463,000 after buying an additional 255,824 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the second quarter valued at $1,923,000. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,354,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,139,000 after buying an additional 88,243 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the second quarter valued at $642,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.3% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 535,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,749,000 after buying an additional 36,284 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BBN opened at $17.11 on Friday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.0929 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

