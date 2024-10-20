Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,619 Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. 54.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bassett Furniture Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BSET stock opened at $14.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.52 million, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.69. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $17.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.85.

Bassett Furniture Industries Dividend Announcement

Bassett Furniture Industries ( NASDAQ:BSET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.18). Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $75.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bassett Furniture Industries

In related news, Director John R. Belk purchased 3,847 shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $48,856.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,296.90. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,324 shares of company stock worth $67,651. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.

