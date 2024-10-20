Truist Financial Corp Sells 459 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 22,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 54,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 6,012 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock opened at $31.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $32.85.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

