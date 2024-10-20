Truist Financial Corp Takes Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 980.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 495,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 449,756 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 439,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,552,000 after purchasing an additional 48,115 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,376,000. KWB Wealth lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 138,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 136,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after buying an additional 10,690 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of JPEM stock opened at $55.33 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $57.88. The stock has a market cap of $309.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.95.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

