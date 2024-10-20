Truist Financial Corp Trims Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,447 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Maximus were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMS. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Maximus by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,062,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $508,431,000 after buying an additional 69,873 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Maximus by 1,445.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Maximus by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 35,519 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 705,302 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Stock Performance

Shares of MMS opened at $89.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.81 and a 12-month high of $93.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.76.

Maximus Announces Dividend

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The health services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Maximus news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.56, for a total value of $126,159.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,841.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

