Truist Financial Corp Trims Position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,465,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,136,000 after acquiring an additional 78,289 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in SJW Group by 17.5% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,565,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,877,000 after purchasing an additional 233,601 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 164,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after buying an additional 34,607 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 142,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,084,000 after buying an additional 19,925 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJW Group stock opened at $59.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.61 and a 200-day moving average of $56.74. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $51.17 and a 52-week high of $70.43.

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. SJW Group had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $176.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.15%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SJW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SJW Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

