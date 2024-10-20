Truist Financial Cuts Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $80.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Okta from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Okta from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.38.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $74.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.07, a PEG ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.02. Okta has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $114.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.44 and its 200 day moving average is $89.20.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.24 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 92,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.92, for a total transaction of $8,801,836.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $206,487.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,039.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 92,729 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.92, for a total transaction of $8,801,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 343,989 shares of company stock valued at $27,806,184 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Okta by 117.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,273,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,890 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Okta by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,719,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,097,000 after buying an additional 438,496 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in Okta by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,989,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,225,000 after buying an additional 305,381 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 49.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 645,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,527,000 after acquiring an additional 214,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Okta by 62.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 522,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,870,000 after acquiring an additional 200,770 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Okta

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

