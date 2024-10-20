Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Baird R W cut shares of Truist Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.02.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TFC

Truist Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:TFC opened at $43.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $26.95 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The stock has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.30.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 57,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.