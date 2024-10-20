Trust Co. of Vermont Cuts Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 118.2% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $145.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.69. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $111.83 and a 12 month high of $150.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

