Trust Co. of Vermont Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 737.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,010,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,726,000 after buying an additional 1,770,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 354.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,427,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,493,000 after buying an additional 1,113,176 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $107,385,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 14,795.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 264,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 263,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth about $61,658,000.

SOXX stock opened at $229.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $144.40 and a 52 week high of $267.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.94.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5524 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

