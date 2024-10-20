Trust Co. of Vermont Has $46,000 Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 582.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,690,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,633 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 12.2% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,295,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,403,000 after buying an additional 2,213,872 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 23.2% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 12,430,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,631,000 after buying an additional 2,339,454 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,508,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,299,000 after buying an additional 300,339 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 112.4% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 6,647,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,459,000 after buying an additional 3,517,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $162,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,864 shares in the company, valued at $759,665.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $17.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $17.94.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KEY. Wedbush increased their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays increased their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on KeyCorp from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

