Trust Co. of Vermont Invests $79,000 in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 56.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,052.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $119.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.35 and a 200-day moving average of $112.35. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.46 and a one year high of $119.74.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

