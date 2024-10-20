Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 1,604 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 40.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $500,000. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,658,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

IWR opened at $90.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.38. The stock has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $90.18.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

