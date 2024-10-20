Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 2,000 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castle Hook Partners LP lifted its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 1,833,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,860,000 after acquiring an additional 791,818 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,617,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,829,000 after buying an additional 179,149 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 870,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,193,000 after buying an additional 56,205 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 628,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,613,000 after buying an additional 47,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC lifted its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 581,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,761,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:URA opened at $33.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.82. Global X Uranium ETF has a one year low of $22.78 and a one year high of $33.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

