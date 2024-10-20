Trust Investment Advisors Acquires 1,345 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 96.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,745 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,900. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,355 shares of company stock valued at $9,877,423 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.78.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $188.99 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20. The company has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.94, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.98 and a 200 day moving average of $183.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

