UnitedHealth Group’s (UNH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $625.00 target price on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, down from their previous target price of $640.00.

UNH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $481.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $675.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $597.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.58.

Shares of UNH opened at $569.61 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $436.38 and a fifty-two week high of $608.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $524.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $584.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $534.15.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $100.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.14 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.66%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 27.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,425 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,882,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,174,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 390,147 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $228,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 168.8% in the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

