V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,596 Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SW. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,519,000. Czech National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,967,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter valued at $843,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SW. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smurfit Westrock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Smurfit Westrock Price Performance

Shares of SW opened at $44.35 on Friday. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $50.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 1.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.68%.

Smurfit Westrock Company Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

Featured Stories

