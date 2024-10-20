V Square Quantitative Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,695,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,778,533,000 after purchasing an additional 60,601 shares in the last quarter. TPG GP A LLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 2,924,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,869,000 after buying an additional 1,247,206 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,045,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $171,993,000 after buying an additional 114,049 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,888,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,790,000 after acquiring an additional 830,511 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,233,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,396,000 after acquiring an additional 129,120 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LW shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.43 per share, for a total transaction of $554,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 173,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,610,287.11. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

NYSE:LW opened at $78.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.99 and a 12-month high of $111.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

About Lamb Weston

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.